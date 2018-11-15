Tory MP: Graham Brady Has 48 Letters

Conservative MP and ERG member Anne Marie Morris told Newsnight last night that she believes the 1922 Committee chairman has the required 48 letters from Conservative MPs in order to trigger a leadership contest. According to Morris, all it takes is for those Members who have handed in their letters to say that they can be used, and a contest begins.

“My belief… is that we do have the 48, and what depends on whether or not they can be used is whether or not those Members who have put them in give him the go ahead. He has them, but subject to [approval].”

Morris seems very confident in her assumption. Only time will tell…

Tags:
People:
November 15, 2018 at 8:02 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.