Tory MP: Graham Brady Has 48 Letters

Conservative MP and ERG member Anne Marie Morris told Newsnight last night that she believes the 1922 Committee chairman has the required 48 letters from Conservative MPs in order to trigger a leadership contest. According to Morris, all it takes is for those Members who have handed in their letters to say that they can be used, and a contest begins.

“My belief… is that we do have the 48, and what depends on whether or not they can be used is whether or not those Members who have put them in give him the go ahead. He has them, but subject to [approval].”

Morris seems very confident in her assumption. Only time will tell…