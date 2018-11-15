Dodds Savages May

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds made a cutting speech in the commons, saying of the Prime Minister that “she clearly doesn’t listen.” Does the DUP do refunds?
DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds made a cutting speech in the commons, saying of the Prime Minister that “she clearly doesn’t listen.” Does the DUP do refunds?
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”