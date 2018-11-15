Brexit Deal Resignation Watch

Join Guido all evening for a fun game of ‘Resignation Watch’. Many of the above Cabinet ministers have recently been beefing up their Brexit credentials, with even previously loyal ministers like Grayling and Fox voicing dissent. Key figures to watch include Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom, and Penny Mordaunt…
UPDATE: Gone as of 15:00:
- Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara
- Downing Street Director of Legislative Affairs Nikki Da Costa
- DExEU Secretary Dominic Raab
- DWP Secretary Esther McVey
- DExEU Minister Suella Braverman
- PPS to the Education Ministers Anne Marie Trevelyan
- PPS to Justice Ministry Ranil Jayawardena
- Tory Vice Chair Rehman Chishti