Brandon Emails National Convention About Backstop

Party chairman Brandon Lewis has sent this email to members of the National Convention.
Trying to convince the backbone of the party of the merits of the deal…
Party chairman Brandon Lewis has sent this email to members of the National Convention.
Trying to convince the backbone of the party of the merits of the deal…
Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…
“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”