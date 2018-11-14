Watch: PM’s Draft Agreement Statement

After a marathon cabinet meeting lasting more than five hours, the Prime Minister is delivering a statement in Downing Street. She announced that the Cabinet has signed up to the draft withdrawal agreement…
Jacob Rees-Mogg on Theresa May
“There comes a point at which the policy and the individual become so intimately connected that it would be very hard to carry on supporting the person who is promoting this policy.”