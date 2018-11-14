Protest Scheduled For 1PM Today Outside Downing Street

A number of Brexit groups including Leave Means Leave and Leavers of Britain are seriously not happy with Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal, and are calling on Brexit supporters to get down to Downing Street at 1pm today to protest the terms of the withdrawal agreement. Some keen (and artistic) protesters have turned up early showing off protest signs that they must’ve been up all night making! Guido hears some big names are minded to turn up this afternoon…

UPDATE: Leave supporters have turned out in healthy numbers to give Cabinet ministers something to think about on their way into the meeting this afternoon…