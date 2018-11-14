PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar) (Conservative) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 14 November.
Q2 Chris Elmore (Ogmore) (Labour)
Q3 Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) (SNP)
Q4 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Conservative)
Q5 Leo Docherty (Aldershot) (Conservative)
Q6 Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury) (Conservative)
Q7 Mike Wood (Dudley South) (Conservative)
Q8 Wes Streeting (Ilford North) (Labour)
Q9 Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield) (Labour)
Q10 Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North) (Labour)
Q11 Joan Ryan (Enfield North) (Labour)
Q12 Mr Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley) (Labour)
Q13 Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell) (Conservative)
Q14 Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne) (Conservative)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
November 14, 2018 at 11:31 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box