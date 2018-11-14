Osborne’s Brutal Front Page

George Osborne’s Evening Standard isn’t holding back, dropping this front page just in time for PMQs. George making another trip to the freezer…
Trevor Kavanagh’s analysis of the Brexit process…
“Thanks to Mrs May and her useless Chancellor Phil Hammond, this will not come without pain. But we escape with imagination and true British grit or we will be boiled alive.
It means on this centenary Remembrance of our struggle against tyranny, we risk ceding non-military victory in Europe to the undemocratic forces of an unaccountable totalitarian regime.”