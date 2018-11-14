The BBC’s Laura K is reporting that Brexiteer anger is so high this evening that more letters are going in to Graham Brady, despite the ERG not having made a decision on whether to back a letters campaign. The ERG are leaning towards backing letter writing, but the word is if they do this will not kick off until tomorrow. Lots are waiting for the conclusions of the cabinet meeting and the PM’s statement this evening…

Rumours are swirling Westminster as to how many letters have gone in now. It’s said to be very close…