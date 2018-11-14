Letters Are Going In…

The BBC’s Laura K is reporting that Brexiteer anger is so high this evening that more letters are going in to Graham Brady, despite the ERG not having made a decision on whether to back a letters campaign. The ERG are leaning towards backing letter writing, but the word is if they do this will not kick off until tomorrow. Lots are waiting for the conclusions of the cabinet meeting and the PM’s statement this evening…

Rumours are swirling Westminster as to how many letters have gone in now. It’s said to be very close… 

People:
November 14, 2018 at 6:38 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Theresa May

“There comes a point at which the policy and the individual become so intimately connected that it would be very hard to carry on supporting the person who is promoting this policy.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.