Labour Press Office Complains About the Truth

Tonight @BBCNewsnight wrongly claimed that Jeremy Corbyn always thought UK would be better off outside the EU, and failed to correct despite our complaint. He campaigned for the UK to remain in and reform the EU.



Let’s examine this post-midnight claim by Labour’s Press team:

In 1975, Corbyn voted in favour of leaving the European Economic Community, which later became the European Union

Corbyn later voted against the Maastricht Treaty that created the EU, arguing it was undemocratic.

Corbyn voted against the Lisbon Treaty, which established the constitutional basis for the EU.

In 2010, Jeremy Corbyn voted against the creation of the European Union’s diplomatic service.

In 2011, he broke the Labour whip to vote for a referendum on our EU membership.

During the referendum, when for party management reasons he supposedly supported the remain campaign, he went on holiday.

After the referendum he called for the immediate triggering of Article 50.

During the 2016 general election his Labour Party stood on a platform of implementing Brexit.

He now says “Brexit can’t be stopped.”

His leadership of the Labour Party is widely recognised as strategically enabling for Brexit.

Corbyn has always been against what he sees as a capitalist club and he has been admirably consistent on this issue for over four decades. Who is Labour’s press team trying to kid?