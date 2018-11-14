Labour Press Office Complains About the Truth


Let’s examine this post-midnight claim by Labour’s Press team:

  • In 1975, Corbyn voted in favour of leaving the European Economic Community, which later became the European Union
  • Corbyn later voted against the Maastricht Treaty that created the EU, arguing it was undemocratic.
  • Corbyn voted against the Lisbon Treaty, which established the constitutional basis for the EU.
  • In 2010, Jeremy Corbyn voted against the creation of the European Union’s diplomatic service.
  • In 2011, he broke the Labour whip to vote for a referendum on our EU membership.
  • During the referendum, when for party management reasons he supposedly supported the remain campaign, he went on holiday.
  • After the referendum he called for the immediate triggering of Article 50.
  • During the 2016 general election his Labour Party stood on a platform of implementing Brexit.
  • He now says “Brexit can’t be stopped.”
  • His leadership of the Labour Party is widely recognised as strategically enabling for Brexit.

Corbyn has always been against what he sees as a capitalist club and he has been admirably consistent on this issue for over four decades. Who is Labour’s press team trying to kid?

