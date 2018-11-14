Jacob Rees-Mogg to Tory MPs: Vote Down This Deal

ERG Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg has written to all Conservative MPs calling on them to vote down Theresa May’s draft withdrawal agreement. Short and to the point…
Jacob Rees-Mogg on Theresa May
“There comes a point at which the policy and the individual become so intimately connected that it would be very hard to carry on supporting the person who is promoting this policy.”