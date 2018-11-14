Blair: Robbins’ Chequers Camouflage a “Tribute” to the Civil Service

Ever popular former Prime Minister Tony Blair has given yet another speech to remind people of how he right he is always right about everything. Incredibly he also sent congratulations to May’s Brexit guru Olly Robbins for supposedly hoodwinking the Cabinet at Chequers:

“I take my hat off to Olly Robbins, Olly is a very skilled guy, the elaborate camouflage of all the different points is a tribute to the skill of the British civil service, I say that sincerely.”

Sincere or not, Blair’s comments will do nothing to dispel many Brexiteers’ suspicions that the Civil Service has been working to stitch-up the entire Brexit process behind the scenes. The familiar tactic of details being withheld from Cabinet Ministers until the last minute has led to Ministers being bounced bit by bit into a soft Brexit by stealth. Blair’s claim that EU officials privately say that Britain has “basically caved in” will not leave anyone too impressed either. Cock-up or conspiracy…