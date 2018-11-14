“AD10S EU” Number Plate for £15,000

For a mere £15,000 this number plate could be yours. According to the Ebay seller it is genuine. The seller’s pitch reads

A truly, totally unique number plate rarely comes to market but this is one of those times. The perfect present for the person in your life who will miss the European Union and wishes to commemorate it in the best way with this poignant souvenir! Ideal for Spanish speakers as the plate translates to – ‘Goodbye EU’. After all the voting, the controversy, the turmoil, the tears, the cheers, this is the number plate that sums it all up! The plate is not on a vehicle so once paper work completed it is all yours to fit onto your car so it could not be simpler!

If the bad boy of brexit is good, Father Christmas might bring it for Arron Banks to replace his M15 SPY…