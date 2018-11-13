Merkel Calls For “Real European Army”

Angela Merkel, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg today sung the praises of “European unification” and called for a European Army. She began her remarks by saying she was appearing before MEPs “with joy but also with gratitude, in front of the greatest parliament of the world.”

After calling Brexit “a deep wound,” the German Chancellor called on the EU to “work on a vision of creating a real, true, European army.” After shouts of indignation from predominantly UKIP MEPs, Merkel said “I am really pleased about this I’m annoying some people.”

Remainers just can't stop lying. pic.twitter.com/Z4k6WJR7Av — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 13, 2018

Was Clegg lying, or just being incredibly naive?