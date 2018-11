On Tuesday, EU Commissioners made the recommendation that even in the event of no deal, UK citizens would be placed on the visa-exempt list for short stays across the Schengen Area for up to 90 days.

“The European Commission has proposed to the EU legislator to exempt UK nationals from visa requirements for short-term stays”.

Turns out kids will still be able to frolic around Europe visa free, on their summer holidays. Another Remainer lie bites the dust.