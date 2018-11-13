Britain Seeing Fastest Wage Growth for a Decade

New ONS figures released today reveal that the UK saw the biggest rise in wages since December 2008, with pay up by 3.2% on last year, well ahead of inflation.  The unemployment rate is also down again, from 4.3% to 4.1%. All despite Brexit…

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh’s analysis of the Brexit process…

“Thanks to Mrs May and her useless Chancellor Phil Hammond, this will not come without pain. But we escape with imagination and true British grit or we will be boiled alive.

It means on this centenary Remembrance of our struggle against tyranny, we risk ceding non-military victory in Europe to the undemocratic forces of an unaccountable totalitarian regime.”

