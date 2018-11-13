Brexit Deal Agreed at a ‘Technical Level’

The text of a Brexit deal has been agreed at a ‘technical level’ between UK and EU negotiators, although this is still a long way from political agreement being secured. RTE’s Tony Connelly – who was at the centre of the storm over the December deal – reported that the text on the Northern Ireland backstop had been “stabilised” last night. Many of the Brexiteers’ key objections still appear to be in it…

May is now summoning Cabinet ministers one-by-one for individual meetings in Downing Street tonight, before a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow to approve the deal. If she still has a full Cabinet by tomorrow…

November 13, 2018 at 4:40 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh’s analysis of the Brexit process…

“Thanks to Mrs May and her useless Chancellor Phil Hammond, this will not come without pain. But we escape with imagination and true British grit or we will be boiled alive.

It means on this centenary Remembrance of our struggle against tyranny, we risk ceding non-military victory in Europe to the undemocratic forces of an unaccountable totalitarian regime.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.