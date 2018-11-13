Brexit Deal Agreed at a ‘Technical Level’

The text of a Brexit deal has been agreed at a ‘technical level’ between UK and EU negotiators, although this is still a long way from political agreement being secured. RTE’s Tony Connelly – who was at the centre of the storm over the December deal – reported that the text on the Northern Ireland backstop had been “stabilised” last night. Many of the Brexiteers’ key objections still appear to be in it…

May is now summoning Cabinet ministers one-by-one for individual meetings in Downing Street tonight, before a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow to approve the deal. If she still has a full Cabinet by tomorrow…