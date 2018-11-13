Boris: Brexit Deal “Utterly Unacceptable”

Senior Eurosceptics have been tearing into Theresa May’s Brexit deal following reports that a draft text has been agreed, with Boris Johnson describing it as “vassal state stuff” and “utterly unacceptable”. Jacob Rees-Mogg has called it a “failure of the Government’s negotiating position and a failure to deliver on Brexit”. The DUP have warned May that there will be “consequences” if she does not keep her Brexit promises to them, with Sammy Wilson stressing that their confidence and supply deal is with the Conservative Party, not May herself. May is going to have some job getting this through Parliament…