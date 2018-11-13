What Did Andrew Neil Get Up To Last Night?

Andrew Neil revealed least night that he had received a surprising request to rap Nicki Minaj’s Starships at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. MC Neil is no stranger to musical performance, best known for his 2010 hit single Election Day.

I’ve just had the most bizarre request of my life (and believe me this is a high bar): to be the rapper on Nicki Minaj’s Starship song (nope, never heard) at (and for once caps justified) THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE??!! — Andrew Neil (@afneil) November 12, 2018

This surprising revelation came during a night of heavy tweeting from Brillo, where he defended Jon Snow getting down wiv da yooth shouting ‘f**k the Tories’, lambasted the lack of balance in BBC comedy, and trolled the FBPE trolls. He also called Channel 4 News “the broadcasting arm of the Guardian”, Bobby Gillespie a “miserable jock”, and conspiracist Carole a “mad cat woman“. Was his twitter account hacked by a blue nun..?