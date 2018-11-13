What Did Andrew Neil Get Up To Last Night?

Andrew Neil revealed least night that he had received a surprising request to rap Nicki Minaj’s Starships at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. MC Neil is no stranger to musical performance, best known for his 2010 hit single Election Day.

This surprising revelation came during a night of heavy tweeting from Brillo, where he defended Jon Snow getting down wiv da yooth shouting ‘f**k the Tories’, lambasted the lack of balance in BBC comedy, and trolled the FBPE trolls. He also called Channel 4 News “the broadcasting arm of the Guardian”, Bobby Gillespie a “miserable jock”, and conspiracist Carole a “mad cat woman“. Was his twitter account hacked by a blue nun..?

People:
Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh’s analysis of the Brexit process…

“Thanks to Mrs May and her useless Chancellor Phil Hammond, this will not come without pain. But we escape with imagination and true British grit or we will be boiled alive.

It means on this centenary Remembrance of our struggle against tyranny, we risk ceding non-military victory in Europe to the undemocratic forces of an unaccountable totalitarian regime.”

