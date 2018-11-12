What’s Going On This Week

- Monday
- Labour Whip Fiona Onasanya to appear in the dock at the Old Bailey, charged with conspiring with her brother to avoid speeding points.
- Commons Education questions, 2.30 pm.
- Lords Brexit statement, 2.30 pm.
- Lords communications committee to discuss whether or not to regulate the internet.
- Urgent Question on Roger Scruton, expected around 4:30 pm.
- Tuesday
- Northern Ireland affairs committee to discuss the land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
- Cabinet meeting.
- Wednesday
- PMQs at 12pm.
- Deadline for agreeing a November summit.
- Thursday
- International trade questions.
- Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to appear before the foreign affairs committee on “China and the international rules-based system” 2.30 pm.