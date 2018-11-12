What’s Going On This Week

  • Monday
    • Labour Whip Fiona Onasanya to appear in the dock at the Old Bailey, charged with conspiring with her brother to avoid speeding points.
    • Commons Education questions, 2.30 pm.
    • Lords Brexit statement, 2.30 pm.
    • Lords communications committee to discuss whether or not to regulate the internet.
    • Urgent Question on Roger Scruton, expected around 4:30 pm.
  • Tuesday
    • Northern Ireland affairs committee to discuss the land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
    • Cabinet meeting.
  • Wednesday
    • PMQs at 12pm.
    • Deadline for agreeing a November summit.
  • Thursday
    • International trade questions.
    • Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to appear before the foreign affairs committee on “China and the international rules-based system” 2.30 pm.
Tags:
November 12, 2018 at 1:22 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh’s analysis of the Brexit process…

“Thanks to Mrs May and her useless Chancellor Phil Hammond, this will not come without pain. But we escape with imagination and true British grit or we will be boiled alive.

It means on this centenary Remembrance of our struggle against tyranny, we risk ceding non-military victory in Europe to the undemocratic forces of an unaccountable totalitarian regime.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.