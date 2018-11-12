UPDATE: Sky Pol Ed Runners & Riders

Last week’s Runners & Riders on the Sky political editor role’s availability, now that Faisal Islam is off to the BBC to become their economics editor, brought more than the usual complaints and lobbying from those jockeying for position and their friends. Proving once again that journalists don’t like to be on the receiving end of journalism…

One justified complaint was that Guido had made a glaring omission – Niall Paterson. Fans of Niall are right to say he must be in with a good chance. He stood in successfully for Sophy Ridge during her maternity leave and he knows his way round SW1 as a former political correspondent at Millbank. Currently co-presenting the weekday breakfast show he could easily switch to the pol ed job. Guido would give him short odds for the job…

