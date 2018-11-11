Labour ‘Won’t Save the Government’ in Brexit Deal Vote

#Brexit: Labour 'won’t save the government'#marr asked Shadow Foreign Secretary @EmilyThornberry how Labour MPs would vote on a possible Brexit deal
Emily Thornberry confirmed to Marr this morning that Labour is intent on voting down Theresa May’s Brexit deal, in the hope of forcing a general election. The clock is ticking, and as things stand the UK will automatically leave the EU in 138 days.