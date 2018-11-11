Ellwood: Stop Speculating About May’s Brexit Deal

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

