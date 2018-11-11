Ellwood: Stop Speculating About May’s Brexit Deal

Defence Minister @Tobias_Ellwood says a "compromise" will have to be made in a #Brexit deal and adds that speculation around the final plan is "unhelpful" #Ridge pic.twitter.com/bkFGZDftbN
— Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) November 11, 2018
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”