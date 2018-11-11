Army “Ready To Help” In Event of No Deal

Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter revealed this morning that the Army has “not been asked to do anything specifically at this particular stage” by the Government in relation to Brexit contingency measures, but that if there isn’t a deal we stand ready to help in any way we can.”

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

