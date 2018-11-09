Theresa May’s Convoy in Belgian Car Crash

The convoy containing Theresa May and the Beligan Prime Minister Charles Michel has been involved in a car crash between Saint-Symphorien cemetery and Casteau. Early reports indicate that an outrider vehicle was involved in the crash, not the cars containing the Prime Ministers. Developing…

UPDATE: Local media is reporting that a car made its way into the convoy and accompanying motorcyclists had to take evasive action. Two policemen are reportedly injured. A spokesperson for the Belgian PM has called it “a regrettable accident.” Neither PM is injured.