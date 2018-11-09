On Bastani Being Bastani

I have deleted numerous draft responses to the vile things that Aaron Bastani said about the British Legion & Poppy Appeal. I found myself using language completely inappropriate for someone in my position. — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) November 9, 2018

Guido has an editorial policy of trying to ignore the ever attention-seeking Aaron Bastani. Currently he has however managed to attract widespread tabloid attention by soiling himself on the subject of the Poppy Appeal; arguing “Close down the British Legion”, “It’s racist, it’s white supremacist”, “F**k off the Invictus Games” and apparently “Mocking people who live on housing estates”. He’s entitled to hold his stupid views in a free society.



He’s on the BBC’s Any Questions tonight. Note there are no calls from conservative leaning politicians or media for him to be no-platformed. That is a left-wing tactic of closed minds. Suspect the infantile leftist will enjoy the all attention, the Devon crowd’s questions however will be less than enjoyable for him…