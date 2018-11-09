On Bastani Being Bastani

Guido has an editorial policy of trying to ignore the ever attention-seeking Aaron Bastani. Currently he has however managed to attract widespread tabloid attention by soiling himself on the subject of the Poppy Appeal; arguing “Close down the British Legion”, “It’s racist, it’s white supremacist”, “F**k off the Invictus Games” and apparently “Mocking people who live on housing estates”. He’s entitled to hold his stupid views in a free society.

He’s on the BBC’s Any Questions tonight. Note there are no calls from conservative leaning politicians or media for him to be no-platformed. That is a left-wing tactic of closed minds. Suspect the infantile leftist will enjoy the all attention, the Devon crowd’s questions however will be less than enjoyable for him…

Tags: , ,
People:
November 9, 2018 at 9:11 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.