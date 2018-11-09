Jordan Peterson’s Warning Against Criminalising Speech

Popular Psychology Professor Jordan Peterson is not everyone’s cup of tea but he had a number of interesting points to make on Question Time last night, particularly on the dangers of criminalising speech and the inextricably related problem of who actually defines what “hate speech” is. A nuanced approach all too rarely seen in this era of no-platforming and trial by Twitter…

As Peterson puts it: “the criminalisation of what hypothetically constitutes offensive speech is going to be a cure that is so much worse than the disease that we can hardly imagine it.” Food for thought…