Jo Johnson Wrote Tories’ 2015 Manifesto Pledging to Honour Referendum Result

Jo Johnson, who resigned today calling for a second referendum, was the lead author of the Conservative Manifesto in 2015 when the Conservatives pledged to hold an in-out referendum on EU membership and “honour the result of the referendum, whatever the outcome”:

“David Cameron has committed that he will only lead a government that offers an in-out referendum. We will hold that in-out referendum before the end of 2017 and respect the outcome.

“We will honour the result of the referendum, whatever the outcome.”

Jo Johnson wasn’t just elected on a manifesto to hold a referendum and honour the result – he literally wrote the pledge himself. His actions today are the height of hypocrisy…

November 9, 2018 at 4:27 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.