Jo Johnson Resigns Over Brexit, Calls for Second Referendum

With great regret, I’m resigning from the Government – I have set out my reasons in this article and the video below. https://t.co/hzimcS8uiR pic.twitter.com/hUN9RLzDfq — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) November 9, 2018

The less popular of the Johnson brothers, Jo, has resigned as Minister for Transport and Minister for London over Brexit. He’s calling for a second referendum, and will vote against the Withdrawal Agreement.

UPDATE: Boris’s initial statement does not attack his brother or the second referendum campaign, only May’s Brexit plans:

“Boundless admiration as ever for my brother Jo. We may not have agreed about brexit but we are united in dismay at the intellectually and politically indefensible of the UK position. This is not taking back control. It is a surrender of control. It does not remotely correspond to the mandate of the people in June 2016.”

Rachel Johnson also has warm words. “Am hugely proud of my honourable and principled brother Jo who has put the interests of the country ahead of his political career”

Bizarrely, some Brexiteers are congratulating Jo on his resignation, with Andrea Jenkyns, Conor Burns, and Suzanne Evans supporting his decision. Did they not read his resignation letter to the end?

UPDATE II: Number 10 responds…