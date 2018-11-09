Jo Johnson Couldn’t Even Respect People’s Decision on “Boaty McBoatface”

Jo Johnson’s decision to resign and call for a second referendum – despite literally writing the pledge in the Tories’ 2015 Manifesto that they would honour the result “whatever the outcome” – isn’t even the first time that Johnson has flagrantly gone against the country’s democratic wishes.

Guido readers will fondly remember the time when the Government made the inspired decision to democratise the naming process for a new polar research vessel, resulting in an overwhelming public mandate for the name “Boaty McBoatface”. But the whole episode turned sour when their choice was overruled and the name consigned to a puny unmanned submersible instead. The Science Minister who reversed the public’s decision? Jo Johnson.