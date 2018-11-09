Jo Johnson Couldn’t Even Respect People’s Decision on “Boaty McBoatface”

Jo Johnson’s decision to resign and call for a second referendum – despite literally writing the pledge in the Tories’ 2015 Manifesto that they would honour the result “whatever the outcome” – isn’t even the first time that Johnson has flagrantly gone against the country’s democratic wishes.

Guido readers will fondly remember the time when the Government made the inspired decision to democratise the naming process for a new polar research vessel, resulting in an overwhelming public mandate for the name “Boaty McBoatface”. But the whole episode turned sour when their choice was overruled and the name consigned to a puny unmanned submersible instead. The Science Minister who reversed the public’s decision? Jo Johnson.

Tags:
People:
November 9, 2018 at 5:46 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.