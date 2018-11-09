Jeremy Wright Reveals Huge Personal Lego Collection

"No wonder you don't have time to read the newspaper every morning!" Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright tells Julia about his monster lego collection.@JuliaHB1 | @DCMS_SecOfState | https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c pic.twitter.com/1CWX1DMrhx — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 9, 2018

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Jeremy Wright made a valiant attempt this morning to put to bed rumours that he has no interest in anything related to the world of digital, media, culture, or sport by revealing that he has a “very large indeed” personal Lego collection.

He confessed his wife would call his collection “far too large” and that he has built a 4,500 piece death star. Wright calls Lego “a great way of putting your brain into neutral.” Some people just can’t Lego of their childhood passion…