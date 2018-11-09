Guy Verhofstadt’s Soviet Union Hypocrisy

The EU Parliament’s ‘Brexit Coordinator’ Guy Verhofstadt got in a spot of hot water this morning when he told his Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe group conference this morning that he doesn’t like the term “EU Commission” because it sounds like something from the Soviet Union. Which it does.

This is the very same Guy Verhofstadt who blasted Jeremy Hunt’s far less direct comparison, calling for an apology and describing Hunt’s comments as “offensive and outrageous… especially to those millions of Europeans that lived under Soviet occupation.” Like his FBPE fans, Verhofstadt is an expert in only getting outraged when it suits him…