Diane Abbott Warns Remainers Against Second Referendum

A strong warning against a second referendum came from an unlikely source on Question Time last night as Diane Abbott told Remainers to “be careful what you wish for”:

“What I say to people calling for a second referendum now is you should be careful what you wish for, because my suspicion is that if we had a second referendum now, the same people that voted Leave – who are not largely speaking in London – would vote Leave again, saying ‘didn’t you hear us the first time?'”

Didn’t she get Keir’s memo about “constructive ambiguity”?

However it turns out that Diane may be more in tune with the public mood than many of her fellow North London Labour colleagues, as a new Hanbury/Politico poll this morning revealed that just 9% of voters want a second referendum if MPs vote down Theresa May’s Brexit Deal. 34% say we should just leave with no deal…