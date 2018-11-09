Comedy Unleashed: London’s Free-Speech Standup Comedy Club

Turned off by comedians who simply add punchlines to Guardian editorials or want us to nod along to their wisecrack sermons?

Every second Tuesday each month, Comedy Unleashed puts on comedians who leave their self-censorship button at the door. Every gig hosts comics who challenge the groupthink bubble, whether they are leftwing, rightwing or no wing. As long as they are not clipped wing…

Comics include Geoff Norcott, Lee Hurst, Shappi Khorsandi and Jonathan Pie, plus a host of up-and-coming comedians who have something fresh to say and an interesting take on life. Free speech advocates Dominic Frisby and Ria Lina compere the evening. Anything goes – if it’s funny, it’s funny.

November 9, 2018


