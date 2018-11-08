SpAd Moves: Lords Leadership Overhaul

The TPA’s popular Campaign Manager James Price is moving to become Special Adviser to Baroness Evans, the Leader of the House of Lords. Price is well known in think tank circles and a stalwart social fixture in Westminster. Smart hire…

Price joins former public affairs executive Tom Kennedy, who joined Baroness Evans’ office at the end of last month. He previously worked as a Parliamentary staffer for Jesse Norman. Thomas Pretty has left in order to become a SpAd down under to Australia’s new Education Minister, Dan Tehan. Congratulations…