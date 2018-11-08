MPs’ Commons Sense Reminder

Tory Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher has emailed all Tory MPs urging them to use a bit of common sense when it comes to media organisations conducting surveys of Parliament. Labour MPs have also received a similar email. Spoilsports…

UPDATE: A co-conspirator gets in touch to reveal that the whips’ advice was sent out in response to a mass email from the Telegraph asking about how many surgeries MPs held in October and how many people came to them. Have any MPs inadvertently revealed that they’ve been slacking?