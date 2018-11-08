Corbyn Ally, Former Islington Mayor Linked To Radical Pro-Paedophile Group

Sandy Marks, a well known Labour activist and former Islington Mayor, has in a new comprehensive report been revealed to have been involved with a radical pro-paedophile activist group called Fallen Angels. The report, written by Sarah Morgan QC and accepted in full by Islington Council found that despite previous denials, Marks had been listed as a contact point for Fallen Angels, in an ‘International Gay Association’ newsletter in 1980. Her picture also appeared in the publication.

The report concluded that Sandy Marks “spoke for” Fallen Angels, and “expressed support for” abolishing age of consent laws, and for “what was described as the right to sexual self-determination for all”, irrespective of age. Safe to say Corbyn might not want to be so closely associating himself with her in the future…