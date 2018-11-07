Remainers’ Eye Roll “Hero” Actually Backs Brexit

Harriet Ellis, the 21-year-old Birmingham University student who rolled her eyes behind Nigel Farage at Channel 4’s Brexit Debate on Monday night instantly became a “hero” to Remainers.

A host of FBPE accounts jumped in on the praise, JK Rowling liked it, and politicians like David Lammy lapped up the retweets. But little did they know that Harriet Ellis has backed Brexit since she was 14 years old. She told The Bristol Post that “I don’t trust the EU. I don’t like how we don’t really know who’s running it” and has taken to Twitter to tell her new Remainer fans to “Please stop calling me a hero!” and “please unfollow me!” Awkward…

People: / /
November 7, 2018 at 2:47 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.