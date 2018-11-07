Kay Burley’s Bust-Up With Johnny Mercer

Kay Burley’s run on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted sadly came to an end last night after getting dobbed in by a Warburton’s manager, although not before she managed to have a stand-up row with her accomplice Johnny Mercer MP. Mercer somewhat unadvisedly told her she was having a “complete meltdown” after she complained that he had “just f**ked off” and abandoned her. Mercer’s diplomatic skills haven’t been quite as polished as usual of late…

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

