Kay Burley’s Bust-Up With Johnny Mercer

Kay Burley’s run on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted sadly came to an end last night after getting dobbed in by a Warburton’s manager, although not before she managed to have a stand-up row with her accomplice Johnny Mercer MP. Mercer somewhat unadvisedly told her she was having a “complete meltdown” after she complained that he had “just f**ked off” and abandoned her. Mercer’s diplomatic skills haven’t been quite as polished as usual of late…