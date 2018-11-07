Hunt for Hunt

CLICK TO ENLARGE

The Guy newsroom has wasted an hour trying to work out which of these Charterhouse schoolboys is the Foreign Secretary. Guido thinks he knows which it is, but what do co-conspirators think?

Suggestions in the comments…

People:
November 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.