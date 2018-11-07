Hunt for Hunt

The Guy newsroom has wasted an hour trying to work out which of these Charterhouse schoolboys is the Foreign Secretary. Guido thinks he knows which it is, but what do co-conspirators think?
Suggestions in the comments…
The Guy newsroom has wasted an hour trying to work out which of these Charterhouse schoolboys is the Foreign Secretary. Guido thinks he knows which it is, but what do co-conspirators think?
Suggestions in the comments…
Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:
“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”