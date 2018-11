With America going to vote in the midterm elections today, Guido thought he would bring you a little flavour flavor of the campaign across the pond. These were the scenes at a Trump rally last night after a woman in the crowd fainted – his enraptured supporters broke into a spontaneous rendition of Amazing Grace as Trump himself nodded along in approval. “Beautiful”…

It’s hard to imagine anything like this taking place in the UK. Unless it’s the Red Flag at Labour Party Conference, that is…