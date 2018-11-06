Lib Dems Accused of Selling Membership Data to Stronger In

The Liberal Democrats are accused of selling the personal data of party members to the Stronger In campaign. The allegation is contained within the Information Commissioner’s Office report into referendum spending, sections of which have been seen by Guido, which is due to be released later today. The ICO’s report says that they have received the allegation that the Lib Dems sold the data to BSE for £100,000. Not that you’d know from the current state of their finances…

The report also piles further woe on Arron Banks, who could face £135,000 in fines for using the customer database of his Eldon insurance firm to send out unauthorised political marketing from Leave.EU.

Whilst the Lib Dems and BSE have denied the allegation against them, both admit that BSE had bought electoral register information from the party. The ICO say they are “still looking at how the Remain side handled personal data”. Guido looks forward to them pursuing their investigation into Remain with as much zeal as they’ve been looking into the Leave side…