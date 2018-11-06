CPS Propose ‘Universal Working Income’ to Take Poorest 2.4 Million out of Paying Tax

The Centre for Policy Studies launched their new policy agenda at a snazzy reception with the Prime Minister last night. The first report in the agenda is entitled ‘Make Work Pay’ and suggests a simple change to the UK’s currently ludicrously complicated tax structure.

The CPS’s ‘Universal Working Income’ would see everyone keep the first £1,000 they earn each month entirely tax-free – taking the lowest paid 2.4 million people out of paying both Income Tax and National Insurance altogether. It would be a progressive tax cut, with the poorest seeing the biggest benefits:

It would also be a hugely popular policy – CPS polling reveals it is supported by more than three quarters of the electorate…

November 6, 2018 at 3:02 pm



