Whats Going On This Week

- Monday
- MPs to debate Cox’report on bullying and harassment of House of Commons staff.
- Philip Hammond giving evidence to the Treasury select committee.
- U.S. reimposing sanctions on Iran.
- CPS to launch their new policy programme at a reception with the Prime Minister.
- Guy Fawkes Night.
- Tuesday
- Treasury questions in the House of Commons.
- U.S. midterm elections.
- Wednesday
- Parliament in recess until Monday November 12.
- Thursday
- Question Time from Dulwich. Jordan Peterson is expected to be on the panel.
- Friday
- Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron to lay wreaths at the Thiepval memorial.
- Ballots to go out for the Welsh Labour leadership election.