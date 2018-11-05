Whats Going On This Week

  •  Monday
    • MPs to debate Cox’report on bullying and harassment of House of Commons staff.
    • Philip Hammond giving evidence to the Treasury select committee.
    • U.S. reimposing sanctions on Iran.
    • CPS to launch their new policy programme at a reception with the Prime Minister.
    • Guy Fawkes Night.
  • Tuesday
    • Treasury questions in the House of Commons.
    • U.S. midterm elections.
  • Wednesday
    • Parliament in recess until Monday November 12.
  • Thursday
    • Question Time from Dulwich. Jordan Peterson is expected to be on the panel.
  • Friday
    • Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron to lay wreaths at the Thiepval memorial.
    • Ballots to go out for the Welsh Labour leadership election.
Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

