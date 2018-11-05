UN Snowflakes Accuse May of Undermining Rules-Based International Order

The snowflakes at the UN have had a hissy fit to accompany the visit of another special rapporteur to the UK in order to fill Guardian column inches investigate “extreme poverty”, releasing a patronising note to warn British journalists of the “consequences” of “negative media coverage during a special rapporteur’s visit”. Terrible when an international organisation has to face some level of scrutiny…

They have also compiled a list of eight egregious examples of British politicians “engaging in rhetoric which undermines the value placed on the rules-based international order”. It features no fewer than two separate accusations against Prime Minister Theresa May and one against Philip Hammond, for such heinous crimes as criticising tank-chasing lawyers and daring to accuse a UN body of making a “ridiculous” finding. Send them to The Hague!

Former Foreign Minister Sir Huge Swire is also named and shamed as one of the top British saboteurs of the international legal order… for tweeting this adorable picture of him cuddling his dog:

Good job the UN isn’t in charge of dealing with any more serious instances of countries undermining the international rule of law. Oh, wait…